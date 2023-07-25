Published May 20, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Into Darkness Prop Collectibles
Just how stellar are QMx’s Star Trek collectibles? So stellar that the Star Trek Into Darknessproduction team turned to QMx – specifically it’s QMxFX Cinema Arts props and model design/fabrication division – to create props on view in the film. Among the props: Starfleet phasers, the newly designed Starfleet class ring, Starfleet uniform badges and the History of Starflight model collection glimpsed in the office of Admiral Marcus. And, soon, QMx will make screen-authentic collectibles based on those props available to Trek fans.Here are the product details, straight from QMx:Starfleet Class Ring – A QMx-original design made especially for Star Trek Into Darkness, the ring will be available in both limited-edition sterling silver and open-edition metal alloy versions. The metal-alloy ring is expected to retail for $29.95 and will come in an industry-first black leatherette gift box with its own built-in LED lighting system that spotlights the face of the ring. It is expected to ship in Q2 2013.
Starfleet Phaser – QMx partnered with Hollywood propmaker Kenney’s Custom Props, LLC, which redesigned the familiar Starfleet phaser with updated finishes, servo spinner and working power dial. The stunt version of this pistol – which features a manual spinner that uses magnets to lock the barrel into position – will be available as part of an Amazon.com exclusive gift set that includes the 3D Blu-ray Combo Pack this Fall. The servo phaser will be available in 2014.
History of Starflight Model Collection – QMx FX Cinema Arts premier model-making center (where all of our Artisan ship models are constructed) made 14 filming miniatures that mark the history of flight, from the Wright Flyer to the Vengeance. Included in the lineup were many legacy Star Trek ship designs, including the NX-01, the U.S.S. Kelvin and the Ring Ship.QMx will be releasing several of these models, some as Artisan filming miniatures and some as smaller-scale, value-priced replicas. Fans can expect to see the Vengeance in both prop and collector scale; the Kelvin in collector scale; and the Ring Ship in a very limited, prop-scale Comic-Con exclusive release. The company also plans to release a prop-scale version of the NX-01.
Starfleet Division Badges – QMx is releasing each of the four Starfleet division badges (Command, Science, Engineering, Medical) worn by the crew of the Enterprise as 1:1 scale metal replicas. Those badges are shipping now.
United Federation of Planets Flag – Screen-accurate replicas of the ceremonial flag seen in Star Trek Into Darkness will be released this summer and will be available for a limited time through ThinkGeek.com and QMxOnline.com. The flag is made of lightweight polyester and printed using the original digital files of the UFP logo from the film.
QMx CEO Andy Gore called it an “honor” to create props for Star Trek Into Darkness and, in a statement, detailed the goal of bringing to the public products of similar quality. “With the demands of modern filmmaking, a prop must look amazing even in close-up on an IMAX screen, which coincidentally is the same level of quality that discerning fans demand of their favorite collectibles,” Gore said. “In that respect, QMx was well prepared for this challenge.
“What really excited the team was the opportunity to create these props, make them look fantastic, and also engineer them so they could be manufactured in quantity with the same level quality,” he added. “That’s why we refer to our line of Star Trek Into Darkness collectibles as ‘screen-authentic,’ because fans will be getting exactly what they see in the theater.”The Star Trek Into Darkness collectibles will be available at www.qmxonline.com and via QMx-authorized partners and re-sellers. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about QMx products releases.