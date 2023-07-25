FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Into Darkness Prop Collectibles

QMx CEO Andy Gore called it an “honor” to create props for Star Trek Into Darkness and, in a statement, detailed the goal of bringing to the public products of similar quality. “With the demands of modern filmmaking, a prop must look amazing even in close-up on an IMAX screen, which coincidentally is the same level of quality that discerning fans demand of their favorite collectibles,” Gore said. “In that respect, QMx was well prepared for this challenge.

“What really excited the team was the opportunity to create these props, make them look fantastic, and also engineer them so they could be manufactured in quantity with the same level quality,” he added. “That’s why we refer to our line of Star Trek Into Darkness collectibles as ‘screen-authentic,’ because fans will be getting exactly what they see in the theater.”The Star Trek Into Darkness collectibles will be available at www.qmxonline.com and via QMx-authorized partners and re-sellers. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about QMx products releases.