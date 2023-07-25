Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 10, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Into Darkness Harrison & Klingon Costumes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Into Darkness is so close to opening that we can finally show you some FIRST LOOKS of Star Trek Into Darkness-themed costumes coming soon from Rubie’s. Among the option are an Off-Duty Uniform (shirt with insignia), a John Harrison costume (shirt and cloak) and a Klingon costume (jumpsuit and mask). All of the costumes will be come in a variety of sizes and will be available at costume shops and retailers.

