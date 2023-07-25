FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Into Darkness Blu-ray/DVD Box Art

Paramount Home Media Distribution, which will soon release Star Trek Into Darkness on Blu-ray and DVD, has just unveiled the Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D and DVD box art. As reported on July 11 here at StarTrek.com, Star Trek Into Darkness will arrive September 10 on Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, DVD and On Demand in the U.S., with fans able to access the Digital version three weeks early, on August 20. Click HERE to read that full story.