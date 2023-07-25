Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jul 19, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Into Darkness Blu-ray/DVD Box Art

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Paramount Home Media Distribution, which will soon release Star Trek Into Darkness on Blu-ray and DVD, has just unveiled the Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D and DVD box art. As reported on July 11 here at StarTrek.com, Star Trek Into Darkness will arrive September 10 on Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, DVD and On Demand in the U.S., with fans able to access the Digital version three weeks early, on August 20. Click HERE to read that full story.

    So, which cover do you like best?

