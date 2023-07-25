FIRST LOOK: Star Trek in Paramount Park Murcia

Star Trek could be beaming into Spain by the end of 2015. We’re not talking about a convention. And, no, the next film won’t be filming there. Rather, Star Trek will be represented in force at Paramount Park Murcia, to be located at Alhama de Murcia on the Mediterranean coast about 270 miles southeast of Madrid. The wide-ranging project will incorporate condos and office buildings, hotels, malls, a casino, a convention center, gardens, nightlife and dining areas, an exhibition hall/auditorium and… a theme park divided into several sections.