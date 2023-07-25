FIRST LOOK: Star Trek III Electronic Phaser

Diamond Select Toys will release a spot-on, instantly recognizable Star Trek III Electronic Phaser later this year, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the upcoing product. The Star Trek III Electronic Phaser features both a removable Type 1 "cricket" phaser and a Type 2 pistol grip, as well as realistic lights and sound effects straight from the movies. Diamond Select Toys will offer the product, set to come in "Try Me" packaging, for $39.99.