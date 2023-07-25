Published Feb 4, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Hot Wheels
The Hot Wheels Pop Culture Assortment pairs cool and classic Hot Wheels vehicles with popular brands, and for their latest mix they're paying tribute to Star Trek: The Original Series.
Captain Kirk with a '49 Ford C.O.E.
Spock with a '59 Chevy Delivery
Uhura with a '88 Jeep Wagoneer
Scotty with a Custom '52 Chevy
Bones with a '38 Dodge Airflow
Sulu with a Midnight Otto
The upcoming Hot Wheels Pop Culture Assortment -- Star Trek Mix will be available in mid-March. Each vehicle will feature a die cast metal body and chassis, Real Riders tire and a unique decoration (on the car and the packaging) devoted to the respective Star Trek character and executed in a kitchshy mid-century moder pop-art style. Designed for adult collectors, the vehicles will be sold separately, with each costing approximately $4.49.