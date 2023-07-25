Published Feb 19, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Golf Club Head Covers
Searching for the perfect gift for the golfer/Star Trek fan amongst your family or friends? We think we’ve found it. Check out these Star Trek golf club head covers from Creative Covers for Golf.
U.S.S. Enterprise
Captain James T. Kirk
Commander Spock
Chief Engineer Scotty
A Tribble
A Klingon
The Star Trek head covers are made of top-quality soft plush fabrics and are designed to fit 460cc drivers. They’ll be available this spring.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates about availability and news about pricing.