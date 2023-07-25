Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 19, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Golf Club Head Covers

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Searching for the perfect gift for the golfer/Star Trek fan amongst your family or friends? We think we’ve found it. Check out these Star Trek golf club head covers from Creative Covers for Golf.

    U.S.S. Enterprise
    Captain James T. Kirk
    Commander Spock
    Chief Engineer Scotty
    A Tribble
    A Klingon

    The Star Trek head covers are made of top-quality soft plush fabrics and are designed to fit 460cc drivers. They’ll be available this spring.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates about availability and news about pricing.

