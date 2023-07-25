First Look: Star Trek Expeditions: Expansion Set

In June 2011, Star Trek: Expeditions brought the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise to the planet Nibia on a vital mission to induct the planet into the United Federation of Planets. However, once the Enterprise arrived, they found a planet in chaos: an impending civil war, a potential ecological disaster, and the threat of a Klingon invasion are just some of the perils our heroes face.

As you and your friends assume the roles of Kirk, Spock, McCoy and Uhura, you will all combine your efforts to solve the major story arcs of Star Trek: Expeditions before a Klingon fleet arrives or the lone cloaked Klingon Battle Cruiser in orbit destroys the Enterprise and her crew. Three difficulty levels, random side missions, player strategies and a unique branching mission tree ensure every game will be a unique and memorable experience.

WizKids is pleased to announce that it will release Star Trek: Expeditions: Expansion Set on November 9. This $14.99 expansion supplements the main game by adding three new crew members to the game: Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov.

Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov are all playable characters, each with their own unique talents and skills to add to your game. The Expansion Set also allows you to bring a fifth player to the table, increasing the size of your away missions to Nibia by one. So choose your favorite character and take command as you boldly go where no one has gone before.

