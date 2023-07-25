Published Jul 23, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Dressing the Future
Talk to any fan about Star Trek: The Original Series and one of the very first things mentioned will be the costumes. They were daring, colorful, sexy and inventive -- then and now. As the 50th anniversary of TOS approaches, Insight Editions will publish several book examining specific aspects of the show and the subsequent films and spinoffs. Up first, in Fall 2015, will be Star Trek: Dressing the Final Frontier, to be followed by Star Trek Travel Guide: Vulcan and Star Trek: Travel Guide: The Klingon Empire.
Here's the synopsis of Star Trek: Dressing the Final Frontier, straight from the publisher:
This deluxe book will showcase the unique costumes featured in the Star Trek franchise, from Mr. Spock’s staid Starfleet uniform to Uhura’s alluring mirror universe outfit. The book will feature a dazzling gallery of wardrobe designs, which explores the beautiful and innovative fashions that appeared in the various different versions of Star Trek, in both film and television, including the many different iterations of the iconic Starfleet uniforms, exquisitely designed alien garb, and much, much more. Every costume will be examined in intimate detail, tracing the design process from preproduction sketches to the stunning realization of the final outfit. Exclusive interviews with costume designers and experts will put the images into context. This unique visual treat will delight Star Trek fans and fashionistas alike.
Star Trek: Dressing the Final Frontier will run 208 pages, measure 9.25" x 12.75" and cost approximately $60. Insight Editions will release it, as noted, in the fall of 2015. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about it and the other upcoming books, and be sure to visit www.insighteditions.com.