FIRST LOOK: DS9 - Force And Motion

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Force And Motion, the latest DS9 novel, will be published in May by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at the cover. Jeffrey Lang is the author, and his previous Star Trek credits include Abyss: Section 31, The Light Fantastic and Immortal Coil.

Here's the synopsis, direct from the publisher:In 2367, Captain Benjamin Maxwell of the Starship Phoenix ordered the destruction of a Cardassian warship and a supply vessel, kill­ing more than six hundred crew members. Maxwell believed that the Cardassians were arming for a new attack on the Federation . . .and though history eventually proved he was probably correct, the Federation had no choice but to court-martial and incarcer­ate him.Almost twenty years have passed, and now Maxwell is a free man, working as a maintenance engineer on the private science station Robert Hooke, home to crackpots, fringe researchers, and, possibly, something much darker and deadlier. Maxwell’s former crewmate, Chief Miles O’Brien, and O’Brien’s colleague, Lieutenant Commander Nog, have come to the Robert Hooke for a visit. Unfortunately, history has proven that whenever O’Brien and Nog leave Deep Space 9 together, unpredictable forces are set into motion…Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Force And Motion, which will be available on May 31 as a mass market paperback and eBook, will run 352 pages. It will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $10.99 in Canada. Go to www.amazon.com to pre-order it.