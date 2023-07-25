FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Cross-Stitch

Here’s a description of Star Trek Cross-Stitch, straight from the publisher:Ever wondered what Spock would look like on a baby's onesie? Well, now you can see, in this fun collection of thirty cross-stitch projects made with love by Star Trek fans. If you're looking for ideas for putting your favorite character on a pillow or a dish towel—or perhaps hanging a lovely "Qo'noS Sweet Qo'noS" in the entryway to let everyone know a Klingon-speaker lives here—then look no farther. Whether you're lifelong Trekkie or just a Starfleet cadet, you can decorate your home, your clothes, and your children with cross-stitched Star Trek quotes and iconic images.