FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Comics For March 2014

IDW Publishing is thinking ahead, that’s for sure. And that’s a good thing, because it lets us at StarTrek.com give you a preview of things to come – Star Trek comic book-wise – in March 2014. Fans can expect Star Trek, Vol. 7, a 104-page trade paperback that gathers together issues 25-28 of the ongoing series of Trek adventures set after the events of Star Trek Into Darkness. The tales, which involve the Klingon and Romulan Empires fighting for supremacy, with the Enterprise and her crew trapped in the middle, are overseen by Roberto Orci, written by Mike Johnson and feature art and a cover by Erfan Fajar. Star Trek, Vol. 7 will sell $17.99.