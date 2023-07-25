FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Comics For February 2014

Star Trek: The Star Date Collection, Vol. 2: Under the Command of Christopher Pike is next. It continues to gather together the many comic-book iterations of Trek “as they happened”… by stardate. Helmed by Trek experts Scott and David Tipton, and featuring special commentary, creator interviews and more, Volume 2 completes the early voyages of the Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, and wraps up with two lost adventures from Pike’s career. Among the talents represented are writers Ian Edgington, Stuart Moore, Scott Tipton and David Tipton, as well as artists Patrick Zircher, J.K. Woodward and Elena Casagrande. Volume 2 runs 300 pages and will cost $49.99.