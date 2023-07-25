Published Nov 14, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Comics For February 2014
IDW Publishing likes to plan ahead, and they’ve given StarTrek.com a glimpse into the future of their Star Trek titles for February 2014. First up will be Star Trek: Khan #5, the fifth and final installment in their Khan saga. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by David Messina and a Paul Shipper cover, it reveals – among other things -- how Khan came to be called "John Harrison" and how his vendettas against Admiral Marcus and Section 31 began. Khan #5, overseen by Roberto Orci, runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.
Star Trek: The Star Date Collection, Vol. 2: Under the Command of Christopher Pike is next. It continues to gather together the many comic-book iterations of Trek “as they happened”… by stardate. Helmed by Trek experts Scott and David Tipton, and featuring special commentary, creator interviews and more, Volume 2 completes the early voyages of the Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, and wraps up with two lost adventures from Pike’s career. Among the talents represented are writers Ian Edgington, Stuart Moore, Scott Tipton and David Tipton, as well as artists Patrick Zircher, J.K. Woodward and Elena Casagrande. Volume 2 runs 300 pages and will cost $49.99.
And, finally, there’s Star Trek #30, an all-new adventure in which Captain Jane Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise fight for their lives in the concluding chapter of a two-part story overseen by Roberto Orci. Mike Johnson penned the story, which is complemented by Yasmin Liang art and a Cat Staggs cover. It will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.