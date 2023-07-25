Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 25, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Comic-Inspired Cufflinks

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Comic-Inspired Cufflinks

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Looking for a cool but subtle way to show off your love of Star Trek? How about Star Trek cufflinks? CuffLinks.com is offering four new sets of colorful, comic-inspired Star Trek cufflink sets, including Bones "I'm a Doctor," Spock "Fascinating," Captain Kirk Action and Spock Action. The cufflinks are silver plated with enamel, feature a comic printed image and fixed back closure, and ship in themed packaging that's ideal for either storage or display.

    Each pair sells for $40. Visit CuffLinks.com to see these sets and also the full Star Trek line of cufflinks, money clips and tie bars.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top