FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Comic-Inspired Cufflinks

Looking for a cool but subtle way to show off your love of Star Trek? How about Star Trek cufflinks? CuffLinks.com is offering four new sets of colorful, comic-inspired Star Trek cufflink sets, including Bones "I'm a Doctor," Spock "Fascinating," Captain Kirk Action and Spock Action. The cufflinks are silver plated with enamel, feature a comic printed image and fixed back closure, and ship in themed packaging that's ideal for either storage or display.

Each pair sells for $40. Visit CuffLinks.com to see these sets and also the full Star Trek line of cufflinks, money clips and tie bars.