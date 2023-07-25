Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 10, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Cadet Running Shirts

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    OK, Starfleet cadets, it's time to start running. And if you're going to start running, you should do it in style. And to do it in style, that means sporting a Star Trek Cadet Running Shirt. Available now in the Star Trek Shop, the Cadet Running Shirts come in four colors (blue, yellow, green and orange), feature the Starfleet insignia on the front and the Star Trek logo (on the front bottom), and are made of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that is soft to the touch. Each shirt costs $29.

    Visit the Official Star Trek Shop to purchase the shirts.

