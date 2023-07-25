FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Bags, Accessories & More

A Crowded Coop, which recently introduced its Star Trek: The Original Series Pet Product Collection to great accliam, is making its mark this week at Toy Fair in New York City by introducing several exciting new products for... humans. Among the upcoming products are three functional replica bags/accessories, including a Starfleet officer flight bag, Tribble coin purse and Tricorder cross body bag.

Also unveiled are two collections of bags and accessories that include Star Trek-themed backpacks, messenger bags, wallets and purses. The first group is an on-trend, comic-book-inspired all-over print and color-blocked collection