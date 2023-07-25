FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Attack Wing Wave 21 -- The Robinson

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 21 this month, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Robinson.

With his trusted crew members at his side, Captain Benjamin Sisko is ready to strike at the heart of the Dominion. You can join the crew by adding the Robinson to your fleet or by playing the special scenario included in this expansion pack. Join the Robinson on its latest mission to destroy the Dominion’s main storage facility for ketracel-white. Your success is just the type of thing that could cripple the Dominion and win the war once and for all. Visit NECA/WizKids at WizKids.com/Attack Wing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.