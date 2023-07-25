FIRST LOOK -- Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 19... Delta Flyer

Start your engines and get ready to jump into the 24th-century “hot rod”… the Delta Flyer. This October, NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 19 and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the Delta Flyer.The Delta Flyer is so much more than your average shuttlecraft. This little shuttle packs a punch for something of its size with a primary weapon value of 3. As an added bonus, the Delta Flyer can also fire from its rear arc with a slightly less powerful attack. But if more power is what you crave, the Delta Flyer allows you to add a Weapon Upgrade costing 4 points or less. Looking under the hood, we can see that the Delta Flyer is also very maneuverable and evasive with Tom Paris at the helm, allowing you to covert a 3 maneuver into a 4. If speed isn’t what you need, perhaps Tuvok is the Captain for you. Tuvok adds a Tech upgrade to your ship and gives it a discount at the same time.

