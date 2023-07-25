FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Anniversary Posters

Generation Gallery is celebrating Star Trek's 1966 debut by offering a "First Broadcast of Star Trek" set of posters that includes Kirk, Spock and Uhura. Kirk and Spock each wield a phaser, while Uhura grasps a tricorder. The limited-edition pieces are produced on 300gsm textured fine-art paper and measure 16.5" by 11.7." Only 995 pieces will be available worldwide and each will come hand numbered and with a certificate of authenticity.