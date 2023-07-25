Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 11, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Analog Watch

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The most logical way to tell time, even in this digital age, is with a good, old-fashioned analog watch. And for Star Trek fans out there, particularly Spock fans, Zeon has just introduced the ideal product: a Star Trek Original Series Uniform Watch, an analog timekeeper with a science-blue face and strap, and the Starfleet insignia on the face.

    The Star Trek Original Series Uniform Watch available now at ThinkGeek.comfor $17.99.

