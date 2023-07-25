FIRST LOOK: Star Trek #32 "I, Enterprise"

Also in April, IDW will offer its popular Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes comic-book crossover adventure series, written by Chris Roberson, as a hardcover direct market exclusive edition. It will cost $24.99.

