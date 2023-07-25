Published Jan 16, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek #32 "I, Enterprise"
StarTrek.com just got a peek into IDW Publishing's future, and that peek reveals things to come in April. On tap is Star Trek #32, the concluding chapter of Mike Johnson's "I, Enterprise" saga. In it, the flagship of the fleet is now a sentient entity with a mind of its own, and it doesn't take kindly to the biological "invaders" inside its hull. The situation puts Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew to the test, as they're compelled to fight an enemy upon which their very survival depends. Roberto Orci, co-writer and co-producer of Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek (2009), has overseen Star Trek #32, which will feature art by Erfan Fajar, run 32 pages long and cost $3.99. Subscription customers only will receive a photo variant cover depicting the Enterprise.
Also in April, IDW will offer its popular Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes comic-book crossover adventure series, written by Chris Roberson, as a hardcover direct market exclusive edition. It will cost $24.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.