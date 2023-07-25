FIRST LOOK: Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness Trading Cards

Mark it in your calendars. Rittenhouse Archives, on Febuary 26, will unveil sets of trading cards devoted to Star Trek (2009)and Star Trek Into Darkness. Each set will include 110 cards with scene-by-scene plot synopses and photos from the movies. The cards will come 6 to a pack, 24 packs per box and 12 boxes to a case. Fans can seek out a 9-card Star Trek Into Darkness Foldout set (1:24 packs), a 24-card Star Trek Into Darkness Uniform Badge set and a 12-card Star Trek Into Darkness Uniform Relic set.