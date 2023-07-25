Published Jun 22, 2012
FIRST LOOK: Star Trek #10 Covers & Preview
IDW Publishing will wrap up its reimagining of “The Return of the Archons” with Star Trek #10, due out on Wednesday. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, the story Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew as they unravel the mystery of a lost Starfleet vessel that may hold the key to the galaxy’s future. Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci has overseen Star Trek #10, which runs 32 pages and will sell for $3.99. Variants will include a sketch cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.
