    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Jun 22, 2012

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek #10 Covers & Preview

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will wrap up its reimagining of “The Return of the Archons” with Star Trek #10, due out on Wednesday. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, the story Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew as they unravel the mystery of a lost Starfleet vessel that may hold the key to the galaxy’s future. Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci has overseen Star Trek #10, which runs 32 pages and will sell for $3.99. Variants will include a sketch cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

    Oh, and don’t click over to another page just yet because, speaking of those variant covers, check out these StarTrek.com exclusive First Looks:

