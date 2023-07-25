FIRST LOOK: Spock's Wrath of Khan Uniform

Years in the making, Anovos Productions is about to unveil the ultimate homage to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the highly sought-after Spock’s uniform. Anovos describes the product as the end result of meticulous handiwork and crafting of the perfect colored fabric. No shortcuts were taken in carefully replicating the texture of the twill, hand-stitched lapel chain, and hand-stuffed neck and wristlet detailing with the undershirt.