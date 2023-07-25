Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Jan 20, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Spock's Wrath of Khan Uniform

    FIRST LOOK: Spock's Wrath of Khan Uniform

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Years in the making, Anovos Productions is about to unveil the ultimate homage to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the highly sought-after Spock’s uniform. Anovos describes the product as the end result of meticulous handiwork and crafting of the perfect colored fabric. No shortcuts were taken in carefully replicating the texture of the twill, hand-stitched lapel chain, and hand-stuffed neck and wristlet detailing with the undershirt.

    For additional details and pre-sale information, sign up for Anovos’ newsletter. It should also be noted that, in celebration of this much-anticipated uniform, a set number of uniforms will be specially priced with the pre-sale window opening the week of January 20th.

    Visit ANOVOS.com to pre-order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top