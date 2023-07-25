Published Jan 20, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Spock's Wrath of Khan Uniform
Years in the making, Anovos Productions is about to unveil the ultimate homage to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the highly sought-after Spock’s uniform. Anovos describes the product as the end result of meticulous handiwork and crafting of the perfect colored fabric. No shortcuts were taken in carefully replicating the texture of the twill, hand-stitched lapel chain, and hand-stuffed neck and wristlet detailing with the undershirt.
For additional details and pre-sale information, sign up for Anovos’ newsletter. It should also be noted that, in celebration of this much-anticipated uniform, a set number of uniforms will be specially priced with the pre-sale window opening the week of January 20th.
Visit ANOVOS.com to pre-order.