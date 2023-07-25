Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 14, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Spock's New Star Trek Into Darkness Poster

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Right on the heels of the Star Trek Into Darkness posters depicting the Enterprise crashing toward Earth and Uhura in battle, Paramount Pictures, via iTunes Movie Trailers, has just released yet another new Star Trek Into Darkness poster. This one features Zachary Quinto as Spock seemingly giving himself over to the Fates as he stands within a roiling volcano. More posters are expected shortly, and, on Tuesday, be on the lookout for a new and exclusive STID trailer set to premiere on iTunes Movie Trailers.

    Click HERE to download the Spock STID poster.

