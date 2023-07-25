FIRST LOOK: Spock Monkey, Tribbles, More From The Star Trek Craft Book

StarTrek.com already revealed that you’ll be able to “make it sew” on April 30, when Simon & Schuster releases The Star Trek Craft Book, author Angie Pederson’s how-to guide to creating 25 unique Star Trek-inspired crafts, including toys, accessories and décor. Now, we’ve got some First Looks at the crafts that fan will be able to create utilizing both instructions from the book and inspiration from iconic moments/images from Star Trek shows and movies. These include: