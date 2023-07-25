Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 22, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Spock Monkey, Tribbles, More From The Star Trek Craft Book

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com already revealed that you’ll be able to “make it sew” on April 30, when Simon & Schuster releases The Star Trek Craft Book, author Angie Pederson’s how-to guide to creating 25 unique Star Trek-inspired crafts, including toys, accessories and décor. Now, we’ve got some First Looks at the crafts that fan will be able to create utilizing both instructions from the book and inspiration from iconic moments/images from Star Trek shows and movies. These include:

    TRIBBLES

    SPOCK MONKEY

    KHAN FINGER PUPPET

    DIPLOMATIC CUPCAKE TOPPERS

    The Star Trek Craft Book is a paperback that will run 176 pages and sell for $19.99. Click HERE to pre-order.

