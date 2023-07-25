Published Nov 2, 2017
FIRST LOOK: "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" Photos
Photos from episode #8 of Star Trek: Discovery, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum," have just been unveiled. The U.S.S. Discovery is tasked with a high priority mission to planet Pahvo. For the record, the title is Latin for "If you want peace, prepare for war."
Lt. Ash Tyler, Michael Burnham, First Officer Saru (Doug Jones)
Michael Burnham
Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and Michael Burnham
Captain Lorca, Michael Burnham and Lt. Ash Tyler
Cadet Tilly, Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) and Lt. Stamets
Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.