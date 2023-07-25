Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Nov 2, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" Photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Photos from episode #8 of Star Trek: Discovery, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum," have just been unveiled. The U.S.S. Discovery is tasked with a high priority mission to planet Pahvo. For the record, the title is Latin for "If you want peace, prepare for war."

    Lieutenant Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) andScience Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Lt. Ash Tyler, Michael Burnham, First Officer Saru (Doug Jones)

    Michael Burnham

    Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and Michael Burnham

    Captain Lorca, Michael Burnham and Lt. Ash Tyler

    Cadet Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)

    Cadet Tilly, Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) and Lt. Stamets

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

