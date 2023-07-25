Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Nov 14, 2012

    First Look: Seven of Nine Statue from Diamond Select

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Seven of Nine is looking right at you… and you are getting a First Look at her, or rather a First Look at the upcoming Femme Fatales Seven of 9 PVC Statue from Diamond Select Toys. Due out this summer, the 9-inch-tall Seven of Nine statue depicts the cybernetically enhanced character sporting her form-fitting gray cat suit. The product will come packaged in a window box and will sell for the suggested retail price of $45.00



