First Look: Seven of Nine Statue from Diamond Select

Seven of Nine is looking right at you… and you are getting a First Look at her, or rather a First Look at the upcoming Femme Fatales Seven of 9 PVC Statue from Diamond Select Toys. Due out this summer, the 9-inch-tall Seven of Nine statue depicts the cybernetically enhanced character sporting her form-fitting gray cat suit. The product will come packaged in a window box and will sell for the suggested retail price of $45.00