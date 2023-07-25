FIRST LOOK: September's TOS Retro Art Posters

QMx will offer the four prints as a set of plated-printed lithographs on 100-pound, aqueous-coated, satin-finish paper. Each print measures 18x24 inches and the set of four is $34.95. US and Canada fans can purchase the sets at QMxOnline.com, ThinkGeek.com, AllPosters.com, PosterRevolution.com, EntertainmentEarth.com, RedfordFilms.com, AnimeWild.com, RockinRobot.com and other retailers.

Pyramid will have the images available on Wood for £39.99 (43x59cm) and £49.99 (45x76cm), Canvas for £59.99 (60x80cm) and as Framed Art Prints at £49.99 (60x80cm) in September. In addition, they will offer 1701 limited edition box sets of twelve 30x40cm art prints on 250gsm art stock paper for £120 beginning at the Destination Star Trek London event in October. UK fans will be able to purchase the items at Amazon.co.uk, ForbiddenPlanet.co.uk and Oneposter.co.uk.

