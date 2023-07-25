Published Sep 1, 2012
FIRST LOOK: September's TOS Retro Art Posters
The first quartet of Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz went through the roof when they were released last month, and wave two – with “Balance of Terror,” “Charlie X,” “Wink of an Eye” and “And the Children Shall Lead” depicted in retro-style art that recalls 1960’s-era posters, pulp novel covers, comic books and advertisements -- will be available starting on September 1 via Quantum Mechanix (QMx) in the U.S./Canada and Pyramid in the UK. StarTrek.com recently spoke with Ortiz about the reaction to the first four posters – “The City on the Edge of Forever,” “The Ultimate Computer,” “Dagger of the Mind” and “The Way to Eden” – and also about the latest additions to the new line of 80 posters, which will be released at a rate of four a month over a 20-month period.How pleased were you by the public response to the first four posters that were released in August?Ortiz: I am very pleased, especially since there are so many more to release. Hopefully they are doing well. Which of the first four generated the most reaction, and why do you think it generated that kind of reaction?Ortiz: Not sure. But it looks like both “The Way to Eden” and “The City on the Edge of Forever” received the most reaction, even though many fans consider “City” to be one of the best episodes and “Eden” the worst. “The Ultimate Computer” appears to be a close favorite also. Not everyone will be pleased with all of them, but I'm pretty sure that there is something for everyone. Personally, I can't wait until they are all out there. I think they will each benefit when seen as a group and in episode order.Let's talk about the September posters one by one. What inspired the “Balance of Terror” poster?
Ortiz: I made several of these poster centerfolds that I used to see in fanzines. Visually, I wasn't going for any specific style. I already knew what I wanted, so I just went through a few sketches with the layout until I was happy with it. I sort of think the final product has an animated feel to it.
We love the creepy font for the lettering. What font is that, and how did you settle on it?Ortiz: The font is called Long Underwear. It's similar to what you might find in some 50's sci-fi films. Next up is “Charlie X.” From the chalk writing to the twist key on the Enterprise, you're going for a childlike perspective. Take us through pulling that off so effectively...Ortiz: I always try to bring some relationship between the font and the visuals. Otherwise you end up with too many elements competing with each other. The twist key helps depict the Enterprise as a toy for Charlie to play with and eventually discard, in this case in the sand. .
And the blurry figure?Ortiz: The figure is of a statue used in a scene just before the opening credits. I thought it looked really cool and decided to use it. The circles indicate the sound waves generated by the Scalosians.Finally, there's “And the Children Shall Lead.” What is the skull-like image? Is that death hovering? The Enterprise?Ortiz: It's supposed to be a crude child's crude drawing of the Enterprise with the primary and secondary hull in the shape of a skull with the warp engines as bones. It's meant to signify the evil that has taken control of the Enterprise.
