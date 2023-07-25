Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 18, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Scotty, Sulu & Khan Busts From Titan

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Titan Merchandise is entrenched at their Comic-Con booth (#5537) with lots of great new products covering the entertainment spectrum. Star Trek fans will surely enjoy snagging a first-hand glimpse of three of the latest additions to their Star Trek line of character busts. First up, Titan previewed a prototype of their forthcoming Khan bust. And, on Saturday, they'll unveil two other Trek busts. First up is Scotty, who, in one hand grasps a very authentic looking dilithium crystal. The other new piece depicts Sulu as he was seen in “The Naked Now,” shirtless and wielding a foil.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about all of Titan’s Star Trek products.

