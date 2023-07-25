FIRST LOOK: Scorpion 4 Attack Squadron for Attack Wing

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 20 in November, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the Scorpion 4 Attack Squadron.Since their introduction as a resource, Attack Squadrons have been a powerful tool. Loved by some and feared by all, the Attack Squadron only became a true threat after they were released as retail packs. While there are limitations on Attack Squadrons (they can only attack at range 1-2 and each squadron requires at least one other ship with a hull value of 4 or greater), let’s take a look at why Attack Squadrons are so deadly. Instead of having stats printed on its Ship Card, an Attack Squadron has a number of Attack Squadron Tokens stacked on them. These tokens have the ship’s stats listed on them (Primary Weapon, Agility, Hull, and Shield values, and a Captain Skill Number). When an Attack Squadron sustains damage to its Hull, it does not receive Damage Cards as normal. Instead, one Token is destroyed (i.e. removed from the top of the stack). Tokens removed in this way are removed from the game and may not be replaced or repaired. Once the last Token is removed from the stack, the Attack Squadron is destroyed. It is this ability to take only one damage per attack, for a low SP cost, that has made the Attack Squadrons so popular. Now the Romulans prepare to join the battle with the new Scorpion Class Attack Squadron. Scorpion 4 uses five Attack Squadron Tokens. It starts with a 6 Captain Skill, 4 Primary Weapon value, 0 Agility, 1 Hull and 1 Shield. Just like all the other Attack Squadrons, as tokens are destroyed, the Attack Value and Captain Skill decreases as Agility increases. Scorpion 4 has three Squadron Upgrade slots and two actions on its Action Bar, Evade and Target Lock. As a special ability whenever Scorpion 4 attacks following a Come About Maneuver, you may re-roll any number of blank attack dice. The first Squadron Upgrade is Cloaked Fighters. Romulans love cloak and these fighters are no exception. Cloaked Fighters adds the Cloak Action to your Action Bar. While cloaked, you cannot perform a maneuver with a speed greater than 1. Hidden Formation seeks to build upon the Cloaked Fighters Upgrade by adding Sensor Echo to your Action Bar. Additionally, if cloaked you may discard Hidden Formation to perform an additional Sensor Echo Action as a free action. If you do so, place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship.