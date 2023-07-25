First Look: Salvation and Code Book Covers

Are you ready for Spring 2016 yet? Apparently, Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books and authors Dayton Ward and Christopher L. Bennett are, as the publisher is set to release Bennett's Star Trek: Enterprise: Rise of the Federation: Live By the Code in late March and Ward's Star Trek: The Original Series: Elusive Salvation on April 26. StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the covers, plus details about each book.

Here's the synopsis of Elusive Salvation:

The Arctic Circle, 1845: Escaping the tyranny under which their people have lived for generations, aliens from a distant planet crash land on Earth’s inhospitable frozen wastes. Surviving the harsh conditions will pose a challenge, but over time the aliens will migrate to more populated areas, with decades passing as they work to conceal their presence from their former oppressors, who continue to hunt them at any cost.

San Francisco, 2283: When a mysterious craft is detected entering the solar system, Admiral James Kirk is dispatched by Starfleet to confront the vessel. He meets with an emissary from the Iramahl, a previously unknown alien race who have come in search of their brothers and sisters thought to have gone missing in this area of space centuries earlier. Having recently thrown off the last chains of subjugation by another species, the Ptaen, they now believe their lost people hold the key to saving their entire race from eventual extinction.

New York, 1970: Roberta Lincoln, young protégé of the mysterious agent Gary Seven, is shocked when she receives the oddest request for help—from the future…

And here's the synopsis of Live By the Code:

Admiral Jonathan Archer has barely settled in as Starfleet Chief of Staff when new crises demand his attention. The Starfleet task force commanded by Captain Malcolm Reed continues its fight against the deadly Ware technology, but one of the task force ships is captured, its Andorian crew imprisoned by an interstellar Partnership that depends on the Ware for its prosperity. Worse, the Partnership has allied with a renegade Klingon faction, providing it with Ware drone fleets to mount an insurrection against the Klingon Empire. Archer sends Captain T’Pol and Endeavour to assist Reed in his efforts to free the captured officers. But he must also keep his eye on the Klingon border, for factions within the Empire blame Starfleet for provoking the Ware threat and seek to take revenge. Even the skill and dedication of the captains under Archer’s command may not be enough to prevent the outbreak of the Federation’s first war.

Ward's previous Star Trek novels include The Fall: Peaceable Kingdom, Seekers: Point of Divergence (with Kevin Dilmore), From History’s Shadow, That Which Divides, In the Name of Honor, Open Secrets, and Paths of Disharmony. Meanwhile, Bennett's earlier Trek output includes Uncertain Logic, The Collectors, Orion's Hounds and A Choice of Futures.

Simon & Schuster will release Live By the Code on March 29 as a mass market paperback and eBook that will run 400 pages and cost $7.99. Elusive Salvation will arrive on April 26, also as a mass market paperback and eNovel that will run 400 pages and cost $7.99. Go to www.amazon.com/code to pre-order Live By the Code and to www.amazon.com/salvation to pre-order Elusive Salvation.