FIRST LOOK: Rosetta Stone - Learn To Speak Klingon

Many a Star Trek fan has marveled at their friends who seem to speak Klingon as fluently as they speak English, German, Italian, French or whatever their native language is. Well, the time has almost come for everyone and anyone on our Big Blue Marble to speak flawless Klingon. How? Easy, with an assist from the comprehensive Learn to Speak Klingon course from Rosetta Stone.

The Rosetta Stone - Learn to Speak Klingon course is a complete Klingon software package that will enable you to express your thoughts safely and effectively in Klingon and master the conversational skills required to conduct negotiations, request medical assistance, and partake in the rich Klingon culture. Rosetta Stone is surely the perfect company to create such a product, as it is the world's most popular and most advanced program for learning a new language. Having helped millions of learners from around the world, Rosetta Stone is uniquely situated to be able to broaden the reach of the Klingon language so that it can become truly universal.