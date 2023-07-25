Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 19, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Romulan Bird-of-Prey

    FIRST LOOK: Romulan Bird-of-Prey

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Introducing the Romulan Bird-of-Prey Plush toy from Qmx. The plush boasts the familiar cool gray hull with a glorious golden-orange bird in flight depicted on the underside. The chibi-style ship measures approximately 6.75 inches long, with a wingspan of 9.5 inches from nacelle to nacelle. Just to keep everyone safe, Qmx has skipped the plasma torpedoes and nuclear weapons. It costs $14.95.  Visit QmxOnline.com to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top