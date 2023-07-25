FIRST LOOK: Romulan Bird-of-Prey

Introducing the Romulan Bird-of-Prey Plush toy from Qmx. The plush boasts the familiar cool gray hull with a glorious golden-orange bird in flight depicted on the underside. The chibi-style ship measures approximately 6.75 inches long, with a wingspan of 9.5 inches from nacelle to nacelle. Just to keep everyone safe, Qmx has skipped the plasma torpedoes and nuclear weapons. It costs $14.95. Visit QmxOnline.com to purchase.