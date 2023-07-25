First Look: Refreshment Is Imminent

Resistance to Diamond Select Toys' latest Star Trek product is sure to be futile. Available early next year, the Star Trek TNG Borg Cube Silicone Tray will let fans assimilate some tasty snacks. In other words, the silicone rubber mold can be used to cast gelatin, juices and chocolate in the shape of a 1.5" Borg cube, thereby turning one of the Federation's greatest threats into a bite-size morsel of deliciousness. Of course, fans can also simply use water to make awesome, Borg sphere-shaped ice cubes.