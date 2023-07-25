Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 25, 2014

    First Look: Refreshment Is Imminent

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Resistance to Diamond Select Toys' latest Star Trek product is sure to be futile. Available early next year, the Star Trek TNG Borg Cube Silicone Tray will let fans assimilate some tasty snacks. In other words, the silicone rubber mold can be used to cast gelatin, juices and chocolate in the shape of a 1.5" Borg cube, thereby turning one of the Federation's greatest threats into a bite-size morsel of deliciousness. Of course, fans can also simply use water to make awesome, Borg sphere-shaped ice cubes.

    The Star Trek TNG Borg Cube Silicone Tray will cost $9.99 and come packaged in a full-color window box. The product will be available in March 2015 at diamondselecttoys.com, comic book shops or other online retailers. The TNG Borg Cube Mold is now available for pre-order.

