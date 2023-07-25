FIRST LOOK: Quark's Treasure Expansion Pack for Attack Wing

Welcome to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids’ tactical space combat miniatures game, Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the Quark’s Treasure Expansion Pack, which will be available in September as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 18 release. The Ferengi shuttle can make use the advantages of Crew and Tech from any faction without paying a faction penalty. Quark can discard all of the ships upgrades and keep the ship from being targeted for a round while Zek, who can be used as a Captain or an Admiral, can disable an upgrade on an opponent’s ship. Brunt can force an opposing ship to reroll one of its attack dice when defending and can also make use of the Grand Nagus Elite Talent even though he does not have the Elite Talent slot on his card.

