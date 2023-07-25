FIRST LOOK: Picard and Data Cinch Bags

The Coop has just introduced a pair of new Star Trek products, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. The two TNG-themed products are a Captain Picard Cinch Bag and a Lt. Commander Data Cinch Bag. Each product measures 17" high by 13 1/4" wide is made of durable polyester with a heat transfer print and reinforced bottom PU corners with grommet for straps. The Picard bag is red and features an image of the captain with his arms crossed, while the Data bag is gray and features an image of everyone's favorite android wielding a phaser.

Available now, the Captain Picard Cinch Bag and Lt. Commander Data Cinch Bag sell for $11.95 each. Go HERE for the Picard bag and HERE for the Data bag.

