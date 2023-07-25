Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 2, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Original Series Vinyl Figures From Funko Pop!

    FIRST LOOK: Original Series Vinyl Figures From Funko Pop!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Your chance to beam up some of the cutest Star Trek toys to come along in a while is just around the corner. Funko Pop! will, in December, release a half-dozen colorful vinyl figures based on characters from Star Trek: The Original Series. The figures – Kirk, Spock, Scotty, an Andorian, a Klingon and even an Orion Slave Girl – each stand 3.75″ tall and cost $9.99 a piece.

    Click HERE to pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top