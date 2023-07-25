FIRST LOOK: Original Series Vinyl Figures From Funko Pop!

Your chance to beam up some of the cutest Star Trek toys to come along in a while is just around the corner. Funko Pop! will, in December, release a half-dozen colorful vinyl figures based on characters from Star Trek: The Original Series. The figures – Kirk, Spock, Scotty, an Andorian, a Klingon and even an Orion Slave Girl – each stand 3.75″ tall and cost $9.99 a piece.