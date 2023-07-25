FIRST LOOK: Original Series Phaser Universal Remote

“The Star Trek Phaser is one of the most iconic pieces of sci-fi gadgetry,” Chris Barnado of The Wand Company said in a statement. “We’ve spent thousands of hours creating a collectible prop replica gadget that will bring new levels of action and enjoyment to Star Trek fans as they boldly go on their adventures.”

The Star Trek: The Original Series Phaser Universal Remote Control will be available in November, but can be pre-ordered now in the Star Trek Shop.