Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 13, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Original Series Family Car Decals

    FIRST LOOK: Original Series Family Car Decals

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It’s time to drive your car, SUV or family van where no vehicle has gone before. How? ThinkGeek has just introduced Star Trek Family Car Decals. The set includes 32 Star Trek: The Original Series-themed decals, including Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Rand, Chapel, a Romulan, six Tribbles, an Orion Slave Girl, a Klingon, the Mugato and, of course, the Gorn, among others.

    The Star Trek Family Car Decals will stick to any clean surface, though they’re recommended for use on windows. The set costs $14.99. Click HERE to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top