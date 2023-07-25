Published Dec 13, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Original Series Family Car Decals
FIRST LOOK: Original Series Family Car Decals
It’s time to drive your car, SUV or family van where no vehicle has gone before. How? ThinkGeek has just introduced Star Trek Family Car Decals. The set includes 32 Star Trek: The Original Series-themed decals, including Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Rand, Chapel, a Romulan, six Tribbles, an Orion Slave Girl, a Klingon, the Mugato and, of course, the Gorn, among others.
The Star Trek Family Car Decals will stick to any clean surface, though they’re recommended for use on windows. The set costs $14.99. Click HERE to purchase.