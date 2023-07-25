FIRST LOOK: Original Series Family Car Decals

It’s time to drive your car, SUV or family van where no vehicle has gone before. How? ThinkGeek has just introduced Star Trek Family Car Decals. The set includes 32 Star Trek: The Original Series-themed decals, including Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Rand, Chapel, a Romulan, six Tribbles, an Orion Slave Girl, a Klingon, the Mugato and, of course, the Gorn, among others.