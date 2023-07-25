FIRST LOOK: Original Series Art Print Tees For December

If you're still looking for that perfect holiday gift, here are four more options to consider: a quartet of brand-new tee-shirts from Mighty Fine, each based on the Juan Ortiz Original Series Art Print designs for December. And they are "The Deadly Years," "Return to Tomorrow," "The Changeling" and "Errand of Mercy." Also available are dozens of other tee-shirts based on previously released TOS Art Print designs by Ortiz.

Check out the December designs below: