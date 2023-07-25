Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 4, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Original Series Art Print Tees For December

    FIRST LOOK: Original Series Art Print Tees For December

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you're still looking for that perfect holiday gift, here are four more options to consider: a quartet of brand-new tee-shirts from Mighty Fine, each based on the Juan Ortiz Original Series Art Print designs for December. And they are "The Deadly Years," "Return to Tomorrow," "The Changeling" and "Errand of Mercy." Also available are dozens of other tee-shirts based on previously released TOS Art Print designs by Ortiz.

    Check out the December designs below:

    Click HERE to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top