    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 6, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Official Starship Collection's Enterprise

    By Star Trek The Official Starships Collection

    One of the challenges in producing models for Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection is working out exactly how a ship changes when there are different versions of the visual effects model. We’re not necessarily talking about major changes, either, but about the kind of details that only serious fans would notice.

    Sometimes the ship isn’t meant to look any different, but there have been several different studio models and a CG version, all of which are slightly different. Other times it’s something a little more interesting. Take, for example, the latest movie version of the U.S.S. Enterprise, which is our second special.

    Star Trek (2009)
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    We talked to CBS about it, and agreed that since this is the most recent version of the ship, that’s how the model should look. Of course, now we're braced for all the eagle-eyed people who are going to point out that we left the registry off…

    The Official Starships Collection is available in select retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com.

    Meanwhile... a reminder for Canadian Star Trek fans: It’s getting closer and closer to the time of the Official Star Trek Starships Collection launching in Canada. If you haven’t already, go to www.startrek-starships.com/canada to pre-order your ships now. While there, check out the how to join the Collector’s Club, which offers access to an exclusive digital edition and four other free gifts, including a light-up Borg Cube (worth $40). Stay tuned to Startrek.com for the official launch date announcement.

