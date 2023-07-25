Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 8, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: Official Star Trek Starships XL Editions

    FIRST LOOK: Official Star Trek Starships XL Editions

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Official Star Trek Starships Collection from Eaglemoss is big… and getting even bigger, literally. Eaglemoss, at Star Trek Las Vegas this past weekend, announced the Official Star Trek Starships XL Edition and presented the first three ships set to receive the oversize treatment:

    The U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D from TNG

    The U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 from TOS

    The Sovereign-class U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E from the first three TNG features

    Ben Robinson of Eaglemoss noted that the XL starships, which are twice as large as the 100-plus vessels in the standard Official Starships Collection, were a direct response to fan demand. Among other product details worth noting, each XL Edition has gone through rigorous reference study, is die-cast, hand-painted and comes with a special collector’s stand, as well as an in-depth magazine featuring meticulously researched information and artwork highlighting the vessel’s history, design, crew, weapons, and on-board technology.The XL Editions are available via subscription or as single purchases (www.st-starshipsxl.com). exclusively from Eaglemoss Collections. Subscribers can start their collection with the mega-sized. 8.5-inch long U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D for just $59.95 with FREE shipping.The debut of the Official Star Trek Starships XL Editions is one of the many milestones being celebrated by Eaglemoss throughout the “Summer of Trek.” Now through August 17th, fans who enter online at www.GetYourTrekOn.com can win one of more than 500 prizes, including ten Grand Prizes of a one-year subscription to the Official Star Trek Starships Collection from Eaglemoss.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top