Published Jan 28, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform
FIRST LOOK: Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform
The Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform was first introduced in Star Trek: Insurrection, and it brought a refreshing departure from the robe-length uniform ensemble formally in use throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now, ANOVOS—utilizing production and screen-used pieces—is gearing up to make high-quality Formal Mess Dress Uniforms available to fans. To do so, ANOVOS has replicated the two-tone cream and gray waist-length jacket that features replicated piping and decorative details. These details and waist-length Mess Dress Tunic lent to a striking formal uniform that was a distinctive departure from the black and gray-mauve duty uniforms that debuted in Star Trek: First Contact and were used throughout the subsequent TNG feature films.
Details include:
- Waist-length, fitted Mess Dress Tunic constructed from production and screen-used pieces.
- Fabric color matched to production samples.
- Two-tone outer shell featuring cream and gray style as worn by Starfleet officers ranked Commander and below.
- Designed to be worn with high-waisted pant.
- Replicated decorative piping detail.
- Hidden zipper construction front.
- Mandarin collar with color-specific division piping.
- Color-specific division band at cuff.
- Built-in shoulder padding.
- Fully lined for maximal comfort.
The Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform will sell for $299.95 and should be ready in the near future. Keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor details about availability, and visit ANOVOS to pre-order and for details about their other Star Trek replica costumes and props.