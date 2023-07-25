Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 28, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform was first introduced in Star Trek: Insurrection, and it brought a refreshing departure from the robe-length uniform ensemble formally in use throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now, ANOVOS—utilizing production and screen-used pieces—is gearing up to make high-quality Formal Mess Dress Uniforms available to fans. To do so, ANOVOS has replicated the two-tone cream and gray waist-length jacket that features replicated piping and decorative details. These details and waist-length Mess Dress Tunic lent to a striking formal uniform that was a distinctive departure from the black and gray-mauve duty uniforms that debuted in Star Trek: First Contact and were used throughout the subsequent TNG feature films.

    Details include:

    • Waist-length, fitted Mess Dress Tunic constructed from production and screen-used pieces.
    • Fabric color matched to production samples.
    • Two-tone outer shell featuring cream and gray style as worn by Starfleet officers ranked Commander and below.
    • Designed to be worn with high-waisted pant.
    • Replicated decorative piping detail.
    • Hidden zipper construction front.
    • Mandarin collar with color-specific division piping.
    • Color-specific division band at cuff.
    • Built-in shoulder padding.
    • Fully lined for maximal comfort.

    The Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform will sell for $299.95 and should be ready in the near future. Keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor details about availability, and visit ANOVOS to pre-order and for details about their other Star Trek replica costumes and props.

