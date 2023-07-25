FIRST LOOK: Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform

The Officer's Formal Mess Dress Uniform was first introduced in Star Trek: Insurrection, and it brought a refreshing departure from the robe-length uniform ensemble formally in use throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now, ANOVOS—utilizing production and screen-used pieces—is gearing up to make high-quality Formal Mess Dress Uniforms available to fans. To do so, ANOVOS has replicated the two-tone cream and gray waist-length jacket that features replicated piping and decorative details. These details and waist-length Mess Dress Tunic lent to a striking formal uniform that was a distinctive departure from the black and gray-mauve duty uniforms that debuted in Star Trek: First Contact and were used throughout the subsequent TNG feature films.