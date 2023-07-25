FIRST LOOK: October's TOS Retro Art Prints

It’s the first of the month, and that can only mean one thing: four new Star Trek art prints by Juan Ortiz will be released today. Actually, it means two things: four new Juan Ortiz/Star Trek art prints will be released AND StarTrek.com has an interview with Ortiz about the new pieces. Available right now are “The Trouble With Tribbles,” “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield,” “Catspaw” and “The Alternative Factor.” And here’s our chat with Ortiz…Before we start previewing the October art prints, which of the September prints seemed to generate the most reaction? And why do you think it generated that kind of reaction?Ortiz: I thought that "Balance of Terror" or "Charlie X" would be the more popular ones but, to my surprise, "And The Children Shall Lead" appears to be the fan favorite -- even for those that hate the actual episode. I think the skull is a powerful image that takes you right to the core of what that episode is about. The four prints for October are “The Trouble with Tribbles,” “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield,” “Catspaw” and “The Alternative Factor.” Let's go with “Tribbles” first. Take us through the inspiration for this print.Ortiz: Despite (the fact) that dozens of Tribbles are poisoned, this is an off-beat, light-hearted, maybe even comedic episode. So I thought about some of the movie comedies that I like from the 60s, like It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, where everyone is just having a ball.