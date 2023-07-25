FIRST LOOK: NX-01 And Klingon Battlecruiser Posters From Bye Bye, Robot

“The energetic scene, chaotic asteroids and the blast from the ship give this print a great sense of movement and dynamism,” Bye Bye, Robot co-founder Chris Wood said in a statement. “You can really feel the palpable threat from the Klingons as they disguise themselves from their prey and ready their fleet to attack their enemies.”

“NX-01, by artist Charity Wood, is the second new poster. It boasts the same extra-wide size (14”x36”) of her other ship portrait print, “Boldly Go.” Bye Bye, Robot’s first Star Trek: Enterprise print, it features a three-quarter top view of the iconic ship as it banks through a turn as it begins its journey. Wood’s signature style, combined with the detailed rendering of the “NX-01,” lends this ship portrait a unique feel. Further, Wood employs deep, rich colors and sets the NX-01 atop a stylized star field filled with distant aqua-colored nebulae, making the ship stand out as the fearless space traveler that it is.