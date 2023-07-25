Published Nov 23, 2013
FIRST LOOK: NX-01 And Klingon Battlecruiser Posters From Bye Bye, Robot
Bye Bye, Robot has just unveiled two new Star Trek prints – one each by Mark Brayer and Charity Wood -- for fans to add to their collections. Brayer’s third poster for Bye Bye, Robot is “Klingon Battlecruiser,” a 16”x24” piece that depicts a swarm of Original Series-era Klingon ships blasting their way through an asteroid field. Brayer’s appreciation of book-cover art from the mid- to late-1900s served as the basis for his retro design of the poster.
“The energetic scene, chaotic asteroids and the blast from the ship give this print a great sense of movement and dynamism,” Bye Bye, Robot co-founder Chris Wood said in a statement. “You can really feel the palpable threat from the Klingons as they disguise themselves from their prey and ready their fleet to attack their enemies.”
“NX-01, by artist Charity Wood, is the second new poster. It boasts the same extra-wide size (14”x36”) of her other ship portrait print, “Boldly Go.” Bye Bye, Robot’s first Star Trek: Enterprise print, it features a three-quarter top view of the iconic ship as it banks through a turn as it begins its journey. Wood’s signature style, combined with the detailed rendering of the “NX-01,” lends this ship portrait a unique feel. Further, Wood employs deep, rich colors and sets the NX-01 atop a stylized star field filled with distant aqua-colored nebulae, making the ship stand out as the fearless space traveler that it is.
Both “Klingon Battlecruiser” and “NX-01” are printed on heavyweight card-stock-like acid-free, archival paper. “NX-01” is available now for purchase (from www.byebyerobot.com) at the limited-time introductory price of $25 (reg. $30), plus shipping, while “Klingon Battlecruiser” is available now (from www.byebyerobot.com) for $25, plus shipping. The posters will also make their convention debut this weekend at Austin Comic-Con, which will feature appearances by William Shatner and Scott Bakula.