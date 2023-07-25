FIRST LOOK: Nuance's Swype Keyboard Gets Trek Twist

Nuance Communications’ innovative and customizable Swype keyboard for Android has gotten a Star Trek twist thanks to brand-new Star Trek keyboard themes and an all-new Emoji keyboard that, along with Swype’s predictive text, lets Android users input text faster and more easily than ever.

Available tomorrow for in-app purchase will be 19 Star Trek-branded Swype for Android keyboards. The designs feature characters and images from Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Sulu, Data, Worf, the Enterprise and more.“The latest Swype keyboard for Android demonstrates that the keyboard experience goes beyond just the words on the screen, with more options for users to incorporate their personalities and interests,” said Scott Taylor, senior vice president, Mobile Devices, Nuance. “So while we continue to innovate our pioneering predictive input and intelligent tracing technology, we’re also focused on equipping Swype with new features and options to give consumers the best possible experience on Android.”

Beyond typing or tracing, Swype also lets users dictate messages or emails. Nuance's cutting-edge Dragon Dictation service can be easily accessed via the microphone key on the keyboard, appearing as the communicator key when using an Original Series theme or the Starfleet insignia with a theme from The Next Genertaion. The Star Trek themes are available for purchase in the Swype Store, which can accessed directly by press-holding the Swype key on the keyboard. Fans can buy themes individually or in a bundle, and Swype is available on the Google Play store for $0.99; if you already have Swype, visit the Swype Store directly from the keyboard by press-holding the Swype key.

