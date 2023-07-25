FIRST LOOK: Nimoy Commemorative Magazine

CBS Watch Magazine celebrates the life and work of Leonard Nimoy in a special commemorative edition devoted to the Star Trek icon, who passed away last week. The 100-page issue is loaded with informative articles and many familiar and rare photographs that will take fans on a journey through Nimoy's 83 years on Earth and his nearly 50 years as Spock. And StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at a story, one that chronicles Nimoy's pre-Trek acting endeavors, which included small roles in Them!, Zombies of the Stratosphere and Dragnet.