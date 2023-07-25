Published Mar 3, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Nimoy Commemorative Magazine
CBS Watch Magazine celebrates the life and work of Leonard Nimoy in a special commemorative edition devoted to the Star Trek icon, who passed away last week. The 100-page issue is loaded with informative articles and many familiar and rare photographs that will take fans on a journey through Nimoy's 83 years on Earth and his nearly 50 years as Spock. And StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at a story, one that chronicles Nimoy's pre-Trek acting endeavors, which included small roles in Them!, Zombies of the Stratosphere and Dragnet.
The magazine will be available on Thursday, both at newsstands nationwide and via Amazon.com. Priced at $9.99, it will be available through June 16. Purchase it on Amazon.com and click HERE for more information about CBS Watch Magazine.