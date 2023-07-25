FIRST LOOK: Next Wave of Ships in Official Starships Collection

Star Trek The Official Starships Collection has provided StarTrek.com with the first in-depth look at the models that are shipping during November and December. This month, subscribers in the U.K. will receive the Klingon K’Tinga-class battlecruiser as it appeared in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and the U.S.S. Excelsior NCC-2000 from Star Trek VI. Then, in December, subscribers will get the U.S.S. Defiant and their first Borg ship – the Star Trek: Voyager version of the Borg Sphere. U.S. subscribers will receive their ships a little less than a month later.

The model of the Klingon battlecruiser is based on the TMP version. Like the Enterprise, the Klingon ship got a major upgrade for its appearance in the first Star Trek movie, with new design work done by Richard Taylor and Andy Probert. This version has much more surface detail than its original series predecessor, but has a simpler, gunmetal paint scheme than the CG version that appeared in Deep Space Nine over 20 years later. The accompanying magazine provides an inside look at the design process, with some rare photographs of the studio model and a profile of the ship.