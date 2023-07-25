FIRST LOOK: Next Wave of Official Starships Collection

Star Trek The Official Starships have released the first official images of issue 13, the Jem’hadar battlecruiser, and issue 14, the Cardassian Galor class, both ships that played a significant role in the Dominion War.

The Jem’hadar battlecruiser is the larger ship that the Jem’hadar used on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and is the equivalent of a large Starfleet vessel such as the Galaxy class. The first version that appeared on screen was a practical model, which was then replaced by two subtly different CG versions, and the die-cast model is based on the last of these. The magazine profiles the ship and the Jem’hadar themselves as well as takes a look at John Eaves’ original concept drawings.