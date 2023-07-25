Published Dec 1, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Next Wave of Official Starships Collection
Star Trek The Official Starships have released the first official images of issue 13, the Jem’hadar battlecruiser, and issue 14, the Cardassian Galor class, both ships that played a significant role in the Dominion War.
The Jem’hadar battlecruiser is the larger ship that the Jem’hadar used on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and is the equivalent of a large Starfleet vessel such as the Galaxy class. The first version that appeared on screen was a practical model, which was then replaced by two subtly different CG versions, and the die-cast model is based on the last of these. The magazine profiles the ship and the Jem’hadar themselves as well as takes a look at John Eaves’ original concept drawings.
The following issue is the Galor class, the most-familiar design of Cardassian warship. The die-cast model is based on the Lightwave version that was used on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, but it has also been compared to the original practical studio model that made its debut on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The magazine profiles the Galor class, reveals Rick Sternbach’s concept drawings and takes a behind-the-scenes look at the Cardassians.
Both ships will go out to UK subscribers in February 2014, with US subscribers getting their shipments approximately one month later. They are also available from selected retailers.
